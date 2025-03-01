A Karnataka court on Saturday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on him for raping a minor girl under the pretext of recovering a Rs 10,000 loan that he had given to her deceased father.

Justice Srirama Narayana Hegde issued the sentencing order, and Public Prosecutor Sunanda B. Madivalara presented arguments in support of the victim.

The case was registered against Usman on November 16, 2006, at the Davanagere Women's Police Station.

Usman lent Rs 10,000 to the victim's father and frequently visited her home seeking money back.

After the victim's father died due to health complications, Usman increased his visits to her home, persistently demanding the return of the money.

He raped the girl when she was alone at home.

Earlier, the court announced the varied quantum of punishment in connection with similar crimes.

A Karnataka Special Court on May 21, 2023, convicted all 12 persons accused in connection with the gangrape of a Bangladeshi woman in Bengaluru. The case trial ended in the conviction of all the 12 accused, of whom seven have been given life imprisonment.

The case was disposed of in a record time.

The brutal incident of gangrape of a Bangladeshi woman was reported from Kanaka Nagar under the Ramamurthy Nagar police station in Bangalore city on May 18, 2021.

The incident drew a lot of public attention, both for the heinous nature and brazenness of the accused, in not only committing the horrific crime but also recording it on a smartphone and making the video viral.

A 24-year-old youth from Mangaluru was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on January 28 for raping and impregnating a minor girl. The victim had delivered a baby boy. When the accused denied all charges, the DNA test proved that the accused was the biological father of the baby.

(With inputs from IANS)