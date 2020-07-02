The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation is honouring 'Man of Lakes' Kame Gowda with a lifetime pass. His environmental concerns and achievements have garnered national attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him in 'Mann ki Baat'.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed the state transport department to honour him with the lifetime pass which allows him to travel in the KSRTC buses of all types of buses – from ordinary to AC buses for free.

The KSRTC announced the news on Twitter and wrote, "Shri. Kamegowda's unique environmental concerns and achievements is cited by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, during his "Man Ki Baat" Program.[sic]"

Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka, too appreciated his exemplary achievement and directed to issue a free bus pass to Sri Kamegowde. Shri. Kamegowda's contribution is immense, wonderful, and replicatory. [sic]" it added.

Who is Kame Gowda?

Kalmane Kame Gowda is a shepherd from Dasanadoddi village in the Mandya district. Even without formal education, he has created 14 ponds in the hillside of his village for birds and animals.

ಕಾಮೇಗೌಡರ ಕೆರೆ ??

Photo : Ashwini pic.twitter.com/DJYdS3gDeo — Ashwini M Sripad (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) June 30, 2020

In the last four decades, he has spent over Rs 10-15 lakh from his pocket for developing ponds despite facing opposition from his family members.

Like a drunkard who spends all his money on alcohol, the 82-year old invested his every penny on building ponds. The Karnataka government honored him with Rajyotsava Award, the second-highest civilian award conferred by the state government, in 2018.

Recently, Narendra Modi applauded him in his 'Mann ki Baat'.

"The Prime Minister is using all his knowledge to save people from COVID-19 and he remembered me. It is the greatest joy of my life," the ANI quoted the 82-year old as thanking Modi.