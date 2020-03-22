A 33-year-old man with recent foreign travel history has tested positive for the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 in Karnataka on Sunday, March 22. With this, 20 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka.

"The person had arrived in Dharwad on March 12 and was admitted to a private hospital on March 18 as he was found to be having Covid-19 symptoms. His throat swab was collected on the same day and sent to VDRL laboratory in Shivamogga," Dharwad deputy commissioner Deepa Cholan told a news agency.

Area around Hosayellapur has been quarantined

News agency ANI took to Twitter stating, "Three km area around Hosayellapur where this infected person was living has been quarantined." The man infected with Covid-19 had returned from Australia, Dubai, and Muscat to Dharwad.

The authorities are now tracing down people with whom the man had come in contact. "The person is a 33-year-old resident of Hosa Yellapur area in Dharwad. Following the positive report, we have declared Hosa Yellapur as containment area and public entry and exit are banned in a radius of 3km in the area. The person is admitted to KIMS Hubballi. Contact tracing is on as per norms," Deepa Cholan further said.

Few days back, a case of coronavirus infection was registered in a pg for ladies near Nagavara in Bengaluru. The woman infected with COVID-19 is an IT professional with a travel history to London. On her return, she had developed symptoms and had been put under isolation.