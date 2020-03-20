Another case of coronavirus infection has been registered in a pg for ladies near Nagavara in Bengaluru on Friday, March 20, days after the authorities have imposed restrictions in public spots like markets, shopping malls, PG accommodation, hostels, and resident welfare associations.

With this, 15 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka.

International Business Times, India, was tipped off about a message that claimed a techie from Nagavara had been infected with the novel coronavirus and preliminary tests came positive.

We reached out to the KG Halli Police Station near Nagavara to get detailed information about the person infected with the deadly virus. According to sources, the woman has tested positive for Covid-19 and she is currently admitted to a nearby hospital.

READ: Coronavirus in India: HCL employee in Noida tests positive for COVID-19

The woman infected with COVID-19 is an IT professional with a travel history to London. However, on her return, she had developed symptoms and had been put under isolation.

We tried reaching out to the owner of the pg. However, after digging deep it was confirmed that the girl was admitted to a hospital. The precautionary measures have been taken and the pg accommodation has been vacated, for now, the pg confirmed.

Coronavirus in India

The cases of Covid-19 are increasing rapidly in India with the count crossing 190 at the time of filing the report. The country has also reported four deaths due to Covid-19 until yesterday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on March 19, at 8 pm amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus pandemic across India. PM Modi urged few Indians to not get out of their house for the next few weeks. "As much as possible, do your work whether related to business or office from home," PM Modi said.

Earlier, the government of Karnataka has advised IT and other working professionals who have to work in air-conditioned places to work from home for time being, for at least a week, to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Note: This article has been updated to inform our readers that there have been no positive cases of Covid-19 in Manyata Embassy Business Park. The case happened in a PG near Nagavara. Also, the authorities are on the job so locals and people working nearby are advised not to panic.