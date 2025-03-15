The residents of Gajansoo, a border village in Jammu and Kashmir, have taken a profound initiative to honor and recall the supreme sacrifice of a 1971 Indo-Pak war martyr by inviting his family from Karnataka to visit his memorial in their village.

Family members of martyr Lieutenant Ashok Prahladrao Mutgikar, who reside in Karnataka, will visit Gajansoo village on March 17, 2025, to pay tribute to him.

According to Jammu-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, Lieutenant Ashok attained martyrdom while fighting against the Pakistani Army during the 1971 war.

Narrating the bravery of the martyr, the Defence spokesperson said, "The entire nation proudly remembers the Indo-Pak War of 1971, which was fought on both our Western and Eastern borders and ultimately led to the formation of Bangladesh."

"On the Western Border near Jammu, the Battle of Chicken Neck is particularly well known. During this battle, on December 6, 1971, the Indian Army's 7 GRENADIERS, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel M.K. Menon, advanced into Pakistan using wheeled Infantry Fighting Vehicles known as BMPs. Among them was 22-year-old Second Lieutenant Ashok Prahladrao Mutgikar, serving as a Platoon Commander in Alpha Company," he said.

"They entered Pakistan at approximately 3 PM. Shortly after, they were attacked by the Pakistani Air Force. Despite being injured, Lieutenant Ashok was seen engaging enemy aircraft with a machine gun. He ultimately made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. His cremation site and memorial are located in Gajansoo village, Marh Tehsil, Jammu," he added.

This gallant act of Lieutenant Ashok was documented in a letter dated December 9, 1971, addressed to his father, P.N. Mutgikar, by his Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel M.K. Menon.

Villagers Reach Out to Martyr's Family in Karnataka

Recently, the villagers of Gajansoo contacted the family of Lieutenant Ashok in Karnataka and invited them to visit the village. Fourteen family members, including his sister and four brothers along with their spouses and children, will travel to Gajansoo on March 17, 2025, to pay their respects at his memorial.

A commemoration ceremony has been planned for the occasion, which will include a prayer meet and a ceremonial wreath-laying by senior Army officers and civil dignitaries. Following this, the visiting family members will interact with the villagers, and there will be an exchange of mementos and gifts. A community feast is also being arranged for lunch.

The event is being hosted by Choudhary Sukhnandan, former Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and will be attended by several dignitaries, including Surinder Bhagat (MLA, Marh), Sat Sharma (former Minister & J&K BJP President), and Athar Amin Zargar (KAS, SDM Marh), along with senior Army officers.

After lunch, the family will be taken to the border area, following approximately the same route that Lieutenant Ashok and his unit took on December 6, 1971.

On March 18, 2025, the family will visit Balidan Stambh, the State War Memorial in Bahu Rakh, Jammu, to pay their final respects before departing for home.