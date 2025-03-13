Due to low traffic projections and high costs, the Railway Ministry has shelved the 480-kilometre Srinagar-Kargil-Leh rail line project.

However, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh new rail line, which partially falls within the Union Territory of Ladakh.

In a written reply to a question by Ladakh MP Mohammad Haneefa in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, stated that railway projects are surveyed, sanctioned, and executed zone-wise rather than based on state, union territory, or district boundaries. He explained that railway projects often span multiple states, union territories, or districts.

"Railway projects are sanctioned based on factors such as profitability, traffic projections, last-mile connectivity, missing links and alternate routes, augmentation of congested/saturated lines, demands from state governments, central ministries, members of Parliament, and other public representatives, as well as the operational requirements of the Railways and socio-economic considerations. These factors are weighed against the progress of ongoing projects and the overall availability of funds," he said.

Railway project in Ladakh

Regarding the railway project in Ladakh, the Minister informed the House that the survey for the new Srinagar-Kargil-Leh (480 km) new rail line was conducted in 2016-17.

"As per the survey report, the estimated cost of the project was Rs 55,896 crore. However, due to low traffic projections, the project could not be taken forward," he said.

DPR prepared for Manali-Leh project

The Minister further stated that the Bilaspur–Manali–Leh new rail line, which partially falls within the UT of Ladakh, has been identified as a strategic line by the Ministry of Defence.

"A survey of the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh new line project (489 km) has been completed, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared. As per the DPR, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,31,000 crore," he said.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link completed

Responding to another query from National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, the Minister stated that work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, spanning a total length of 272 km, has been completed.

"The USBRL project covers the districts of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, and Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir," he said.

"A survey for a new railway line between Jammu and Poonch via Akhnoor and Rajouri (223 km) was conducted. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 22,771 crore. However, due to low traffic projections, the project has not been approved," the Minister said.

Recent surveys in Jammu & Kashmir

Additionally, the following five railway surveys in Jammu & Kashmir have been undertaken recently:

Baramulla - Uri New Line (46 km)

Sopore - Kupwara New Line (37 km)

Anantnag - Pahalgam New Line (78 km)

Avantipore - Shopian New Line (28 km)

Banihal - Baramulla Doubling (118 km)

"The sanctioning of railway projects is a continuous and dynamic process within Indian Railways. Infrastructure projects are undertaken based on factors such as profitability, last-mile connectivity, missing links and alternate routes—including connectivity to hilly and border areas—augmentation of congested/saturated lines, and socio-economic considerations. These are assessed in relation to the ongoing projects, the overall availability of funds, and competing demands," the Minister said.