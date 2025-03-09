As many as 2.36 crore tourists visited the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in 2024, marking an all-time high in the region's history. Among these, 65,452 were foreign tourists, 5.12 lakh were pilgrims to the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath, and 94.56 lakh visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Reasi district.

According to the Economic Survey Report tabled in the Legislative Assembly, the J&K Tourism Department's extensive promotional campaigns—both within and beyond the Union Territory—have yielded impressive results.

"Participation in various national and international events, along with active digital and social media promotion, has significantly increased tourist footfall. Notably, the number of foreign tourists has risen by more than 300 percent," the report states.

G20, major events boost J&K's tourism appeal

The third Tourism Working Group Meeting of the G20, held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24, 2023, brought J&K into the global spotlight, marking a significant moment for the tourism sector.

Other landmark events, such as the first-ever Sunburn Musical Festival in Jammu and the inaugural F4 car show in Srinagar, further enhanced the region's appeal and vibrant cultural landscape.

Recognizing tourism's vital role in J&K's economy, the sector has recently been granted industry status to attract greater investment.

"J&K, the 'Paradise on Earth,' recorded 2.36 crore tourist visits in 2024—the highest ever. This includes 65,452 foreign tourists, 5.12 lakh yatris of Shri Amarnath Ji, and 94.56 lakh yatris of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra also recorded the highest number of yatris in the last 10 years," the report highlights.

Growing footfall in offbeat and border destinations

In addition to well-known attractions, offbeat and border tourism destinations have also witnessed a surge in visitors. Tourism plays a crucial role in creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for locals.

Gulmarg gondola generates Rs 103 crore revenue

The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the region's top tourist attractions, welcomed over 7.68 lakh visitors in 2024, generating an impressive Rs 103 crore in revenue. This further cements Gulmarg's position as a major tourism hub.

Following the successful hosting of four editions of the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, the fifth edition is scheduled for the second week of March, reinforcing Gulmarg's reputation as the Winter Sports Capital of India.

Jambu zoo & film shoots add to J&K's tourism charm

The Jambu Zoo, which opened to the public on May 29, 2023, has emerged as an exciting new attraction, showcasing the region's rich wildlife.

Meanwhile, J&K's Film Policy continues to attract filmmakers, with 102 films and web series shot in the region in 2023, highlighting its scenic landscapes and cultural heritage.

Under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, the Basoli tourist destination is being developed into a major adventure tourism hub, drawing thrill-seekers to the region.

Enhanced travel & sustainable tourism initiatives

To improve travel experiences, the Vista Dome Service was launched on the Baramulla-Banihal railway stretch in collaboration with Indian Railways, offering tourists a unique and scenic journey.

To promote eco-friendly tourism, eco-mobility carts have been introduced in Sonamarg to facilitate sustainable visits to the Thajiwas Glacier.

Additionally, a Rs 25.07 crore vertical lift project from Peerkho to the Mubarak Mandi Complex is underway to enhance visitor access to this historic site.

Winter sports infrastructure expansion

To promote winter sports, drag lifts have been installed in Sonamarg and Gulmarg, with the Sonamarg lift already operational, while Gulmarg's lift is set to open soon, creating new opportunities for skiing and other winter activities.

Boosting homestays & the hospitality sector

In response to growing tourist demand, the government has encouraged homestays and tented accommodations, significantly expanding J&K's hospitality sector.

A total of 2,246 homestay units, offering 16,455 bed spaces, have been registered, providing tourists with authentic and diverse lodging options.

Through diversified tourism initiatives, improved infrastructure, and sustainable practices, the government is actively working to enhance tourism offerings in Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring long-term growth and economic benefits for the region.