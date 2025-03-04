Postponed due to insufficient snow, the second leg of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games will begin at the picturesque resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir on March 9. The decision to start the Khelo India Winter Games was taken after most parts of the Kashmir Valley witnessed snowfall over the past four days.

On Monday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched the official website for the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 (kwig2025.com) at the Civil Secretariat.

The launch event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Ministers Javed Ahmad Rana and Satish Sharma, and Gulmarg MLA Farooq A. Shah. Also present were Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary GAD & Information M. Raju, Secretary Law, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Secretary J&K Sports Council, and other officials, both in person and virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended his best wishes to the organizers and inquired about the arrangements and finalization of dates for the event.

In her presentation, Secretary of the J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul announced that the event will now take place from March 9 to 12 at Gulmarg. She detailed the schedule, which includes the arrival of teams on March 7, a night skiing demonstration, fireworks, a laser show, cultural programs, competitive events, and the award ceremony.

Due to fresh snowfall and ideal climate conditions, the 2nd leg of the event has been rescheduled and will now take place from 9th to 12th March 2025 in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir. Get ready for an unforgettable winter sports spectacle! ❄️?️#AesChePyaran #Gulmarg #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/mX76YoxFJ8 — J&K Sports Council (@JKSportsCouncil) March 4, 2025

She also highlighted the key features of the newly launched website, which will provide real-time updates and comprehensive event-related information.

With fresh snowfall, Jammu & Kashmir is set to host the second leg of KIWG 2025 in Gulmarg from March 9 to 12, ensuring a world-class winter sports experience in one of India's premier snow destinations.

Event was postponed due to insufficient snowfall

As reported earlier, the second leg of the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, scheduled to be held at north Kashmir's picturesque Gulmarg resort from February 22, was postponed due to insufficient snowfall.

"The 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, initially set for February 22-25, 2025, has been postponed due to insufficient snowfall. A new assessment will be conducted once snow conditions improve, and the revised schedule will be announced accordingly," the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council had stated on its official social media handle.

It was announced that the revised schedule would be shared once weather conditions became favorable for competitions.

The first leg of the Games was held in Ladakh from January 23 to 27, with the NDS Sports Complex and Guphuk Pond hosting ice hockey and ice skating events.

The second leg of the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will feature four major events—Alpine Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, and Nordic Skiing—which will take place at Kongdoori and Gulmarg Club in Gulmarg.

The Khelo India Winter Games were first held in 2020, with Jammu and Kashmir hosting and winning the first three editions. The 2024 edition, co-hosted by Ladakh and J&K, saw the Indian Army claim the overall title.

An official said the event will feature over 300 athletes from across the country competing in various winter sports, including Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, and Snowboarding.

He added that all necessary arrangements have been finalised, ensuring a seamless experience for athletes and visitors alike.