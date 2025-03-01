Although the ongoing heavy rains and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir ended the prolonged dry spell, normal life was badly affected due to the inclement weather.

Five persons have lost their lives during the last 24 hours, while the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and many other roads remained closed for the second successive day due to landslides at multiple locations.

The highway has been closed due to landslides and continuous shooting stones at various spots between Nashri and Navyug, compounded by heavy mud slush near Mehd in the Ramban district of Jammu province.

The ongoing inclement weather has not only slowed down clearance operations but has also posed a safety risk to workers on the ground.

Traffic police officials have strongly advised against traveling on the highway until further notice.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW is still closed at Hingni, Gangroo, Kishtwari Pather, Mom Passi, Mehar due to shooting stones and at Cafeteria and Dalwas due to mudslides. Restoration work is ongoing," Traffic Police informed the public, adding, "Commuters are advised to avoid traveling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway until restoration work is completed."

Reports said that the decision regarding vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall be taken tomorrow after the assessment of road conditions and receiving a green signal from road maintenance agencies.

Other roads that have remained closed for the last 48 hours include:

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag National Highway

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari Road

Mughal Road

Bhaderwah-Chamba Road

"The safety of travelers is our primary concern. Given the unstable weather and continuous stonefall, the highway is currently unsafe for vehicular movement. We urge everyone to avoid traveling until conditions improve and the road is cleared for safe passage," Traffic Police said.

Five persons lost their lives

Reports said that three persons were killed, and three others are feared washed away in the Suran River in the Poonch district of the Jammu region.

Heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day in Jammu has also led to the tragic deaths of a woman and her son, while 12 others were rescued from waterlogged areas, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, Shano Devi (50) and her son Raghu (25) lost their lives early Friday morning when they were hit by a falling boulder near Moungri in Udhampur district.

In another incident, a joint team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 11 migrant laborers from the flooded Ujh River in the Rajbagh area of Kathua district. The laborers, who were staying in a makeshift shed near a construction site, found themselves stranded after the water level rose sharply due to continuous rainfall.

Additionally, police and SDRF personnel rescued a dumper driver from the Nikki Tawi area in Jammu. The driver, identified as Mohan Lal, a resident of Gol Gujral, was saved after his vehicle got stuck and began sinking in the Tawi River.

Winter vacations for schools in Kashmir extended till March 6

Keeping in view the inclement weather, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an extension of winter vacations for schools in the Kashmir division, with all educational institutions now set to reopen on March 7.

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare, and Education, Sakeena Itoo, stated that the decision was taken in view of the prevailing cold weather conditions in the region.

Exams of Class 10 to 12 students rescheduled

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has rescheduled the examinations for Class 10th to 12th students, which were earlier slated for March 1 and 3, 2025, in the hard zone areas of J&K.

The decision has been taken in view of the inclement weather witnessed in the Valley following heavy snowfall.

As per the JKBOSE order, the Class 10th examinations for Hindi and Urdu subjects scheduled for March 1, 2025, have been rescheduled and will now be conducted on March 25, 2025.

The JKBOSE has also rescheduled the Class 12th examination for General English, originally scheduled for March 1, and it will now be conducted on March 24, 2025, in hard zone areas of J&K.

Additionally, the 11th class examination, which was earlier slated for March 3, 2025, in hard zone areas of J&K, will now be held on March 25, 2025.