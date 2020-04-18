In a U-turn, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday reversed the decision to allow movement of two-wheelers in the state amid ongoing lockdown imposed to curb COVID-19. The CM shared this in a tweet late in the evening. However, moments of essential supplies including goods vehicles will be allowed to move out the containment zones after April 20.

Earlier, it was decided that the movement of two-wheelers would also be allowed in a restricted manner, but that government today made it clear that no such plan has been decided as for now.

The CM took the decision at meeting senior-level ministers to review the situation in the state in wake of lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 and the steps need to be taken after April 20. Even though the lockdown will remain in place till May 3 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, certain essential services will be allowed to run the business with limited staff.

Containment Zones

The government has identified containment zone-areas where cases of COVID-19 have been reported under 28-days-where strict restriction would be followed and the area would remain sealed. However, the non-containment zone will see the limited movement of goods vehicles.

"We have decided to appoint an incident commander for each containment zone who will be assisted by police and health officials. They will be responsible for crowd movement and providing basic amenities in these areas. Incident commander will have magisterial power," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Saturday.