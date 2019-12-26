Karnataka government has decided to reward cash prize to the policemen who were controlling the law and order situation during the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Mangaluru.

A cash reward of Rs 10 lakh will be distributed among 149 police personnel involved in maintaining peace in the area during the anti-CAA protests last week. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Police Inspector (PI), and eight other officials will receive Rs 50,000 each and rest all the officers will be given Rs 10,000 each as a cash prize.

As the protest took a violent turn in Mangaluru on December 19, police resorted to open firing in Bunder area leading to the death of two, Jaleel (49) and Nausheen (23). The police have named both of them as accused in the violent protests and have filed an FIR against them.

Cash award draws criticism

The cash award for the policemen has also drawn severe criticism as it comes at a time when the government has denied compensation for the families of Jaleel and Nausheen, claiming they were criminals. On December 21, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Sindhu B Roopesh to provide Rs 10 lakh each as ex gratia for the victim's families.

While addressing the media on Wednesday (December 25), Yediyurappa said, "The government would not give a single rupee to their families if the investigation proved the involvement of the two in the violence during the December 19 protests against CAA".