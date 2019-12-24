Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's convoy was attacked allegedly by a few activists belonging to the Democratic Youth Federation of India(DYFI) and Youth Congress in Kerala on Tuesday, December 24.

The incident took place in Kannur district of the state, where Yediyurappa had gone to visit a temple. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where a few people can be seen showing black flags along with their party flags to Yediyurappa while shouting "Go back".

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)