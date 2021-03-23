Sri Chamarajendra Park, popularly known as Cubbon Park, which has spread over an area of 300 acres in the city of Bangalore is a major sightseeing attraction and rich in green foliage. It is part of the green belt region of the city and is an ideal place for nature lovers and a home to more than 6,000 trees that support vibrant ecosystems. It's a landmark 'lung' area of Bengaluru city.

The Cubbon Park Rejuvenation project was unveiled on the occasion of world water day on 22nd March dedicating the water sustainability project to the city by the Karnataka government, with the aim of making the park self-reliant.

Unveiling the project, Minister for Horticulture and Sericulture R. Shankar said similar efforts should be taken up in other parks and gardens of the Horticulture Department. The initiative involves harvesting rainwater to recharge groundwater and ensure water security for the lung space in Bengaluru.

All the water required for the park's horticulture is expected to be taken care of without digging borewells or water brought in tanks from outside the park through traditional open wells and rainwater recharge wells.

Recharge wells

On the occasion, water expert and founder of BIOME Environmental Trust, Vishwanath Srikantaiah, said: "For long, Cubbon Park has been the connector of old city and Cantonment area, the Vrushabhavathy and the Dakshina Pinakini river systems. By reviving the open wells, digging recharge wells to put flood water into the aquifer and doing this with the assistance of the well-digging community, another bridge has been created between the historic supplier of water, the well and its modern avatar – the recharge well."

He also said the role of shallow, unconfined aquifer in augmenting the city's water supply had been highlighted, as had been its role to accept stormwater in percolation ponds and recharge wells, hence, mitigating urban flooding.

The project is being carried out by Friends of Lake (a citizens' movement), Biome Environmental (an NGO working for water conservation), India Cares Foundation (a non-profit organisation) and the state government's Horticulture Department.