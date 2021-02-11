There will be no free parking outside one's own house, according to the new parking policy 2.0 by urban development department, this would mean that you will have to pay Rs 5,000 a year to park in front of your house on the main road.

The new policy is aimed at bringing a sweeping change in the way vehicle owners look at parking on public roads. under the new policy almost all places including commercial areas, residencial zones will be covered under the pay and park system.

"People shall be able to purchase parking permits on a quarterly or annual payment basis and these can be renewed at the end of the term. It will serve as an authorization to occupy the designated parking areas in the locality," the policy says.

The policy also lays down guidelines on roads where the parking should be completely banned. In order to park in front of one's house, an annual permit would have to be obtained. The government has fixed Rs 1,000 per year for small cars, Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for medium cars and Rs 5,000 for MUVs and SUVs for residential parking permits.

Policy also stated that permit does not guarantee a parking spot but only authorizes the permit holder to park on the road for which the permit is allotted, if space is available.

Further it also says that the permits are issued for a particular street and shall not be used to park elsewhere. Permit is given to a vehicle and not a person. The permit holder needs to mandatorily reside on the road for which the permit is issued.