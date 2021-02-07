Live

A massive flood has wreaked havoc in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday after a part of the Nandadevi glacier burst. The flash flood destroyed many homes on the bank of the Dhauliganga river, more than 100 people are feared missing and casualties are suspected.

Those stranded in the affected areas of the flood can contact Disaster Operations Centre by calling 1070 or 9557444486. Uttarakhand CM, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are monitoring the situation.

Live Updates