A massive flood has wreaked havoc in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday after a part of the Nandadevi glacier burst. The flash flood destroyed many homes on the bank of the Dhauliganga river, more than 100 people are feared missing and casualties are suspected.
Those stranded in the affected areas of the flood can contact Disaster Operations Centre by calling 1070 or 9557444486. Uttarakhand CM, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are monitoring the situation.
Political leaders' reactions to Uttarakhand flood
I am deeply saddened by the reports of loss of life due to the natural disaster in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. It is a request to Lord Rama that peace be upon the departed souls, give the power to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow and to provide immediate health benefits to the injured" - CM Yogi tweeted.
We are gathering details on the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. Our officials are in contact with authorities there. As it concerns Ganga river, we need to remain alert" - Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
In Chamoli district of Uttar Pradesh's neighboring state of Uttarakhand, the news of the devastation of heavy life and property in Avalancha, that is, after the avalanche, is very sad. The Center should immediately ensure all assistance of the State Government in dealing with this disaster, this demand of BSP" - Former UP CM Mayawati
Deeply shocked and very saddened at the loss of lives in the disaster that took place in Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Wishing a speedy and full recovery for those injured in the calamity" - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
16 people rescued
According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, 16 people who were trapped in Tapovan Dam are being shifted to safer places by the Police.
Rescue operations
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat is on-site to assess the situation. CM ha urged not to panic and believe in rumours.
Rescue team details:
600 Indian Army personnel and ITBP officials
3 IAF choppers
Two teams at Tapovan
Two teams at Joshimath
One team at Srinagar
One team is rushing to Kirtinagar
One team is at alert for Rishikesh
Congress extends support to relief work
The flood tragedy is very tragic due to the glacier bursting in Chamoli. My condolences are with the people of Uttarakhand.
The state government should provide immediate assistance to all the victims. Congress colleagues also join hands in relief work.
3 dead bodies recovered
Four Indian Army columns, two medical teams and one Engineering Task Force deployed at Ringi village in Joshimath. ITPB sources said they have recovered three dead bodies.
PM Modi on Uttarakhand flood
Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.
Situation under control
The power project at Tapovan-Reni has been completely swept away, says DGP, adding that the situation is now under control, PTI reported.
Uttarakhand flood videos
Visuals from Dhauliganga show flash flood
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat issues statement
A disaster was reported at Raini village at around 1045 am, affecting two dam sites in Chamoli. Immediate instructions were issued to take stock of the situation and take emergency measures. Simultaneously, state's disaster response mechanism was activated. State Chief Secretary, disaster management department and my own team is at the control centre and monitoring the situation on real time basis and they have been instructed to take all appropriate actions necessary to deal with the emerging situation. Currently no additional water flows are being reported & there is no flood situation anywhere. Water from the affected site has reached beyond Nandprayag and river was flowing 1 meter above normal levels. No loss has been reported from villages along Alaknanda.
Rescue operation underway
The IAF is on standby for rescue. Three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of Air Force are ready in Dehradun and nearby areas to help out with rescue operations. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on ground, IAF officials told ANI.
Four NDRF teams are being airlifted to Dehradun; to reach Joshimath to join the rescue efforts in flood-hit regions.
Evacuation ordered
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash confirmed that 100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district.
The breach of a glacier in Tapovan area has damaged the Rishiganga Power Project. The Chamoli Police has also advised people living on the bank of Alaknanda river to move to safe locations. The flow of Bhagirathi River has also been stopped, while Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been emptied to prevent flow of water of Alaknanda River.