A massive flood has been reported in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district after water levels rose in Dhauliganga following an avalanche near a power plant in Raini village. The flooding caused likely due to a reservoir breach or cloudburst, has reportedly destroyed many riverbank houses and casualties are suspected.

According to reports, hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been rushed to the rescue of people in affected areas. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said the government is taking necessary steps in view of the disaster.

"A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all necessary steps," said CM Rawat said, as quoted by ANI. The chief minister is also leaving for the spot.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all District Magistrates of UP districts situated along the Ganga river to be on high alert and monitor water levels continuously, a government spokesman said.

Several labourers working at the Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were feared missing after a glacier broke in Dhauli Ganga valley in Joshimath on Sunday morning, sources said. Uttarakhand CM has convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and to supervise rescue and relief operations.

Furthermore, evacuation has been ordered for villagers on the bank of Dhauliganga river, ANI reported. Alert has also been sounded till Haridwar, and Rishikesh. ITBP and SDRF personnel have been rushed to the affected areas to evacuate stranded people.

The breach of a glacier in Tapovan area has damaged the Rishiganga Power Project. The Chamoli Police has also advised people living on the bank of Alaknanda river to move to safe locations. The flow of Bhagirathi River has also been stopped, while Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been emptied to prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda River.

(additional inputs from IANS)