Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

After contracting the infection, Rawat appealed to all those who have come into contact with him in the last few days to isolate and get themselves tested.

Sharing the information on his Twitter handle, the Chief Minister said: "I had got Covid test done. And my report has come positive. My health condition is fine and I don't have any symptoms too. On the advice of doctors, I will remain in home isolation.

"I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," he said.