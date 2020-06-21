In an order issued on June 20, the Government of Karnataka has empanelled nearly 500 private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. The hospitals are enlisted with the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) and Ayushman Bharat- Arogya Karnataka (AB-Ark) scheme.

The 500 private hospitals and medical colleges will be allowed to treat COVID-19 patients, as per the state Government's protocol. Incidentally, the order has come as the number of fresh COVID cases in Karnataka has surpassed the 400-mark in 24 hours.

The order issued by the Government read that while some patients were being treated for COVID-19 at private hospitals, they have to mandatorily notify the BBMP and District Health Authorities. However, the SAST has held discussions on the matter of enlisting private hospitals to treat Coronavirus cases. Now around 518 hospitals have signed an MOU with SAST.

The order says that the decision has come in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state overwhelming the public health system. The order further added the conditions for the treatment of COVID cases at private hospitals empanelled by the Government:

Referral will have to be made by a Public Authority viz., Commissioner, BBMP, Director, Health and Family Welfare Services, DHOs, DLOs, etc. Immediately on admission of a patient, the hospital will notify SAST and start the treatment. The treatment protocol issued by the State Government from time to time has to be followed mandatorily. The hospital will be paid as per the appropriate package rate for COVID-19 management. Further, additional packages will also be applicable for co-morbidities.

In the past 24 hours, the state has seen a rise in fresh cases of COVID-19 to 416, a new high for the state. The Government, however, has insisted that the state is on a positive track in the fight against Coronavirus.