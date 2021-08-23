Karnataka first to launch NEP; how new policy reforms education for better future [details]

Karnataka leads the way. The state government on Monday launched the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, bringing about landmark changes in the current education system. With this, the policy's multi-disciplinary approach brings a long-overdue tectonic shift in the industry by distancing away from the content-heavy curriculum to a progressive one, which promotes critical thinking, developing a holistic view, and infusing an inquiry-based attitude.

By becoming the first state to implement NEP 2020, Karnataka is setting a precedent for other states to follow. The policy was launched through a virtual press conference in Bengaluru, in the presence of state CM Basavaraj Bommai, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister for Higher Education Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Implementation of NEP 2020 across the state entails landmark initiatives like revision of the entire course structure and curriculum in colleges and multiple programmes. Karnataka will also be launching new research and development policy soon, which will boost research and quality research practices across the state.

Speaking at the launch of NEP implementation, CM Bommai said "the NEP liberates from the structural policy." The academic year for the colleges will start from October 1 this year under NEP 2020, while admissions will begin from August 23.

He further said that the policy would reach every village, school and university. "If we want NEP to succeed, we must make it reach every child across the State. Digitisation is important to education for which we will bring a new digitisation policy," Bommai was quoted as saying.

Dr Ashwath Narayan lauded the NEP implementation across state and how it will bolster economy and create job creators and employable employees.

National Education Policy 2020

On 29th of July last year, the Government of India unfurled a revolutionary National Education Policy, popularly known as NEP 2020. It was a radical move as for the first time, after 34 years, the government formulated a new education strategy replacing the previous one, announced in 1986 and revised in 1992.

The key aim of the new policy has been to accelerate digitalisation and technological advancements and practical skills in the overall Indian educational landscape, helping the country transform into a global talent powerhouse.

Under the NEP policy, students in the higher education will have the option to choose each of the three subjects where two subjects will be from the discipline and one elective subject in any discipline in each of the four semesters.

The new policy will allow students to have entry and exit levels. The first year will be a certificate course, the second-year will get a diploma and in the third year, they will get a degree. After the competition of the fourth year, students will be Honors Degree. Students can also continue education from the same level in any university or college with credit transfer. Students can get up to 40 percent credits through authorized online courses.