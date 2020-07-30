N Chandrababu Naidu, Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Nandan Nilekani, Sadhguru, Achyuta Samanta, and Jamia Millia Islamia Central University have welcomed National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has set up its own National Education Policy first in 1968 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Later, it was promulgated in 1986 under Rajiv Gandhi. It is has been around 35 years after this. With so much advancement in all walks of life, the country needed to relook into the current education system and restructure it to complete with global standards.

Finally, the Cabinet approved the new NEP 2020 on July 29 to ensure Universal Access at all levels of school education. It paves way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country. This is the first education policy of the 21st century and it replaces the 34-year-old system. It aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower.

After approving NEP 2020, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "I wholeheartedly welcome the approval of the National Education Policy 2020! This was a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector, which will transform millions of lives in the times to come! #NewEducationPolicy."

While the Congress party criticised the NEP 2020, the leaders and celebs from different walks of life have welcomed it and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet for approving it. Even some opposition party leaders including N Chandrababu Naidu appreciated it, saying that this reform will boost the education sector.

Here is how people reacted to NEP 2020:

N Chandrababu Naidu: I welcome the approval of National Education Policy 2020 by the Union Cabinet chaired by @narendramodi Ji. I am sure that this reform will boost the education sector and pave way for our youth to compete with the best from across the world #NewEducationPolicy The policy emphasizes mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction until Grade 5 which is certainly a welcome move. This is crucial for children to develop critical thinking & literacy skills leading to better academic performance.

Anil Kapoor: #NEP2020 I congratulate Government of India for giving the country an education policy that will nurture a child's creative and unique abilities rather than only judging them on their exam scores. @PMOIndia @narendramodi

Shekhar Kapur: Remember when we always complained of Rote Learning? Just before the exams 'chalo rat lo'. Its system British left us. Who needed a nation of uncreative followers. The new education #NEP2020 policy is brilliantly innovative. Its what the new generation needs to leap India forward

Prasoon Joshi: Remarkable to see Art,culture languages deservedly find the emphasis in the #NewEducationPolicy Education can't be seen from a narrow transactional lens. Indigenous arts,languages are the lifeblood of a vibrant society& #NEP2020 straddles best of the cultural &the contemporary.

Kasturi Shankar: #NewEducationPolicy - 'All education institutes to be audited as 'not for profit' entities'. Wow. Now THAT's a disconnect from reality! 'All fees and charges set by private HEIs will be transparently and fully disclosed' it seems. Height of wishful thinking.

Nandan Nilekani: The cabinet has approved #NEP2020. It brings focus on important areas for the future: early childhood education, foundational learning, articulation of learning outcomes & multi-disciplinary education with an emphasis on the use of tech for learning. @DrRPNishank @SanjayDhotreMP

Sadhguru: #NEP2020 a radical departure from an archaic pedagogy. The emphasis on holistic development will not only make learning more a joyful process, it will nurture innate talent & develop skills in youth - an invaluable asset for a developing Nation. –Sg

Ashish Chauhan: I am a strong supporter of the integration of higher education institutions with multidisciplinary campuses and fluidity of disciplines to choose from, which this National Education Policy actually envisages. Way to go #NEP2020

Achyuta Samanta: #NEP2020 enshrines the principles of Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development can transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower with 21st century skills. #NationalEducationPolicy

Jamia Millia Islamia (Central University): Prof.Najma Akhtar,VC, @jmiu_official on #NEP2020, "The NEP is groundbreaking! The higher education in India will now be holistic and multi - disciplinary with a shared focus on Science,Arts and Humanities". @DrRPNishank @HRDMinistry @ugc_india @SanjayDhotreMP

IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay: #NewEducationPolicy is extremely promising. What excites me most is the skilling of each child during schooling. This will increase the stature of skill-based education and increase employability of the youth.