As Karnataka goes to polls on Saturday, May 12, all registered voters, from laymen to celebrities, hit the polling booth to cast their votes.

As the big guns -- Bharatiya Janta Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) -- battle it out in the state assembly elections in the south-western state, famous personalities from different industries were spotted at polling booths to vote for their preferred party and candidate.

The Karnataka assembly elections are being held in a single phase in all the 224 constituencies. The counting is scheduled for May 15.

One of the reasons why the Karnataka elections has caught everyone's attention is because the parties in power in the state and at the Centre have never been same for the last three decades. Hence, if BJP manages to rewrite history with a triumph over its rivals, it could change the discourse of the state as well as the national political history.

According to BJP leaders, it would be a "Congress-mukt Bharat" if the grand old party loses in Karnataka. The Congress leaders, however, do not acknowledge that notion. State chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi believe that the resurgence of the party will begin from Karnataka.

The high-stakes election battle witnessed the local residents posting their pictures and selfies at the polling booth. From cricketing legend Anil Kumble to spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and even Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, many famous personalities were spotted at the polling booth.

Here are a few of the famous personalities:

HD Kumaraswamy and wife Anitha after casting their vote in Ramanagara. Kumaraswamy says, 'We are confident that JDS will cross the magic number on its own.'#KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaPolling



Read More: https://t.co/v9rzHLlyZH pic.twitter.com/edIWR17rbe — IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018

Former PM and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda and his family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Hassan.#KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaPolling



Video Credit: DD News/Twitter



Read More: https://t.co/v9rzHLlyZH pic.twitter.com/ACZiwTurst — IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018

Sri Sri Ravishankar casts his vote at a polling booth in Kanakapura. #KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaPolling



Read More: https://t.co/v9rzHLlyZH pic.twitter.com/gySUzEOq31 — IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018

Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda casts his vote at polling booth no.244 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district.#KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaAssemblyElection



Read More: https://t.co/v9rzHLlyZH pic.twitter.com/o2MDilRPop — IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018

KJ George from Congress has arrived to cast his vote. He is contesting from Sarvagnanagar.#KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaAssemblyElection



Read More: https://t.co/v9rzHLlyZH pic.twitter.com/uCdcp4rcUb — IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018