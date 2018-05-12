As Karnataka goes to polls on Saturday, May 12, all registered voters, from laymen to celebrities, hit the polling booth to cast their votes.
As the big guns -- Bharatiya Janta Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) -- battle it out in the state assembly elections in the south-western state, famous personalities from different industries were spotted at polling booths to vote for their preferred party and candidate.
The Karnataka assembly elections are being held in a single phase in all the 224 constituencies. The counting is scheduled for May 15.
One of the reasons why the Karnataka elections has caught everyone's attention is because the parties in power in the state and at the Centre have never been same for the last three decades. Hence, if BJP manages to rewrite history with a triumph over its rivals, it could change the discourse of the state as well as the national political history.
According to BJP leaders, it would be a "Congress-mukt Bharat" if the grand old party loses in Karnataka. The Congress leaders, however, do not acknowledge that notion. State chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi believe that the resurgence of the party will begin from Karnataka.
The high-stakes election battle witnessed the local residents posting their pictures and selfies at the polling booth. From cricketing legend Anil Kumble to spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and even Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, many famous personalities were spotted at the polling booth.
Here are a few of the famous personalities:
Former #Indian cricket captain #RahulDravid who is #election icon and #KarnatakaElections2018 ambassador - came out with family to vote in #Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/eYjWMPBCch— dinesh akula (@dineshakula) May 12, 2018
South Indian film actress @actressharshika speaks about her voting experience. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/51vkCOYtQ9— dinesh akula (@dineshakula) May 12, 2018
#Kannada actor of #Ugramm and #Mufi @SRIMURALIII advocates on right to vote. pic.twitter.com/az7eYvDaDh— dinesh akula (@dineshakula) May 12, 2018
We have!!! Have You!!! #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/QRyui7xVwV— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 12, 2018
HD Kumaraswamy and wife Anitha after casting their vote in Ramanagara. Kumaraswamy says, 'We are confident that JDS will cross the magic number on its own.'#KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaPolling— IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018
Former PM and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda and his family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Hassan.#KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaPolling— IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018
Video Credit: DD News/Twitter
Sri Sri Ravishankar casts his vote at a polling booth in Kanakapura. #KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaPolling— IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018
Mysuru's erstwhile royal Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar casts his vote in Mysuru.#KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaAssemblyElection— IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018
Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: Deve Gowda, Yeddyurappa and Sadananda Gowda cast their vote [PHOTOS]@devegowda#KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaAssemblyElection https://t.co/TwerdxQtYN— IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018
Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda casts his vote at polling booth no.244 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district.#KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaAssemblyElection— IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018
Minister @krishnabgowda at the polling booth to caste his vote.#KarnatakaAssemblyElections2018— Danish Manzoor (@TellDM) May 12, 2018
KJ George from Congress has arrived to cast his vote. He is contesting from Sarvagnanagar.#KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaAssemblyElection— IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018
BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar casts his vote at Karnataka Reddyjana Sangha in Bengaluru's Koramangala.#KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaAssemblyElection— IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) May 12, 2018
