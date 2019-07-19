Live

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka will have to prove majority in the Assembly by 1:30 pm on Friday, July 19. The future of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government stands on shaky grounds after 18 MLAs tendered their resignation.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy moved the motion of confidence in the Assembly on Thursday. However, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar remained undecided on the MLAs' resignation and adjourned the Assembly till Friday. The governor, Vajubhai Vala, on request from a BJP delegation, had urged the Speaker to consider a trust vote by the end of the day on Thursday.

In a letter to Kumaraswamy, the Governor directed him to prove majority, after he observed that the rebel MLAs' resignation prima-facie indicated that the coalition had lost majority.

"The fact that 15 members have met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with 2 members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence of the House," wrote the Governor.

"Though a message as contemplated under article 175 (2) is sent to the Speaker, I'm informed that the House is adjourned today. Under these circumstances, I request you to prove your majority on the floor of the House on or before 1:30 pm tomorrow (Friday)," he added.

Meanwhile, the political drama continued after Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yeddyurappa said that his party members would sleep in the Assembly to protest. "There has been a breach of the constitutional framework. To protest against this, we will sleep here itself," announced Yeddyurappa.

Live Updates