Karnataka Covid tally breached the 4,000-mark with 267 new cases, mostly domestic returnees, raising the state's tally to 4,063, an official said on Wednesday, June 3.

Of the 250 domestic returnees, cases with Maharashtra travel history constituted 93 percent or 232. Only 15 new cases contracted the virus from earlier contacts.

Kalaburagi reports 105 fresh cases

In the past 24 hours, cases spiked in Kalaburagi, Udupi, Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Yadgir, Raichur, and Vijayapura.

Kalaburagi was struck with 105 cases, followed by Udupi (62), Raichur (35), Bengaluru Urban (20), Mandya (13), Yadgir (9), Vijayapura (6), Davangere (3), Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Kolar and Bagalkote (2 each) and Hassan, Ballari, Dharwad and Bengaluru Rural (1 each).

Of the new cases, 180 are men and 87 women, including 20 children below the age of 10.

On Wednesday, 111 patients got discharged.

In the past 24 hours, Karnataka has tested 15,197 persons, of which 14,719 tested negative. In total, 3.3 lakh samples have been tested so far, of which 3.2 lakh were negative.

Across the state, 2,494 are active cases, 1,514 discharged, 16 patients in ICU and 53 died of the virus. An 80-year-old woman from Davangere district succumbed to the virus.

Currently, Udupi is leading the state's Covid burden with 408 active cases, followed by Kalaburagi (375), Yadgir (271), Raichur (230) and Mandya (221).

Of the total, Bengaluru Urban has so far accounted for 11 deaths, followed by Kalaburagi (7), Dakshina Kannada (6), and Vijayapura and Bidar (5 each) among others.