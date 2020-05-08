Karnataka on Thursday has reported 705 fresh COVID positive cases. The sum includes including 30 deaths and 366 discharges reported until May 7.

A 80-year-old female from Badami, Bagalakote were reported positive on Thursday.

More number of females has been testing Covid positive in the states since the last two dates. Majority of the cases were secondary contacts to a patient already under treatment.

According to the State Health Department, 8 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka yesterday.

Additionally, in Belagavi, after a gap of four days, another Covid case. A minor has tested positive here for the novel coronavirus.

According to the reports, the girl has contracted the virus from a previously admitted patient at the Belagavi hospital.

Shramik train services begins from Friday

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has reissued its decision on cancellation of Shramik trains for the stranded migrants in the state.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday has cancelled all the train services to ferry the migrant workers back their homes.

In addition to this, nearly 7,000 rooms in 80 hotels across Bengaluru, including the 5-star, 3-star and budge hotels have been identified to quarantine Indians who are being flown back from foreign countries.

The total Covid cases in the country have rose to 56,342 with 1,886 new cases reported yesterday.