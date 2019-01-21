After the Congress MLA of Vijayanagara, Anand Singh, was brutally attacked by another party legislator from Kampli, JN Ganesh, Anand's wife Laxmi Singh has said that she will initiate legal action.

Laxmi Singh, who was in Mumbai to attend a wedding, said that she is yet to speak to her husband, who is in a hospital.

"If it is true that Ganesh has beaten up my husband, my children and I will not keep quiet and will take legal action against him," Laxmi Singh said.

The incident took place after Singh and Ganesh got into a brawl at Eagleton resort in Bengaluru. Many Congress MLAs were camped and partying at the resort after the alleged 'Operation Lotus' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to poach Congress legislators.

Anand and Ganesh got into a heated argument over some issue and the scene got very nasty when Ganesh hit Anand with a bottle on his head. Anand was immediately rushed to a hospital.

The Congress leaders have said that the fight was strictly based on some personal issues and had nothing to do with politics.

Laxmi Singh said that she has no idea of what has happened at the resort and is completely unaware of her husband's condition. "I have made several calls, but I was told he was sleeping. Nobody is telling me the exact account of my husband's condition," she said.

"When my son called DK Shivakumar, the minister said that there was nothing wrong. Everybody is just telling us that he is fine. But I have seen in media that Ganesh has attacked my husband. If he attacked my husband, I will not spare him. I will not keep quiet. I will certainly initiate legal action against him. Our loyalty to the party is secondary," she added.

The BJP has also taken this chance to strike Congress.

Taking a dig at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao, BJP tweeted, "It's unfortunate that @KPCCPresident was unable to stop the fight in Eagleton resort. We hope Anand Singh is being treated & we pray for his speedy recovery Unfortunately @dineshgrao can't even blame BJP now, MLA's were locked up under his watch at Eagleton. What's ur excuse now?"

BJP has also attacked Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and the coalition government, saying that the Congress MLAs fear for their life under the HDK government.

