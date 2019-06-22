As tensions are brewing in the Karnataka coalition government after Siddaramaiah's visit to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking to end ties with the JD(S), senior party leader Veerappa Moily also expressed his disproval of the alliance.

The senior party leader told the reporters in Chikkaballapur that the Congress party could have easily won more than 15 seats if it had not partnered with the JD(S). He expressed that the coalition government was a failure and that trusting the partnership between Congress and JD(S) was a mistake.

Moily had contested from Chikkaballapur parliamentary seat in the 2019 assembly elections and lost to BJP's Bacche Gowda by 1.82 lakh votes. This year has not been very favourable to the Congress party as the party suffered a huge defeat in Karnataka with only winning one seat in Bengaluru Rural.

The coalition government together had won only 2 seats in the state, Congress leader DK Suresh won from Bengaluru Rural and Prajwal Revanna won from Hassan constituency making the saffron party in the lead with 25 seats out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats.

He criticised the state chief minister HD Kumaraswamy for issuing illogical statements. He said that HDK does not stick to his words and keep on changing them, unlike the Congress party leaders. He also said that the very foundation of the coalition government is under threat in HDK's leadership.

Earlier also Moily had censured the coalition with JD(S) as the reason for Congresses downfall in the state. While many of the political observers and party workers claimed that while the connection was uptight in the higher level the local party leaders and workers at the grass root level refused to work for under the coalition and only showed support towards their party members.