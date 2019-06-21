The wait is finally over for the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate and a newly-elected representative from Hassan parliamentary constituency, Prajwal Revanna who will take oath on Friday (June 21) as a member of the Lok Sabha.

The 28-year-old Prajwal Revanna will take oath on Friday after 2.30 pm as per to his astrologer's advice, as it is seen as an auspicious time. Just like the rest from the powerful JD(S) family, Prajwal has also been waiting for an auspicious day to make his way to the lower house. Being the son of Minister HD Revanna and the grandson of the party supremo HD Devegowda, Prajwal also makes his decisions based on the advice from astrologers.

According to the reports, when rest of the Lok Sabha members took the oath of the office on Monday, Prajwal was absent from the Lower House proceedings. His name was also called in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, after the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker, but he was not present, reports Deccan Herald.

Prajwal attended the meeting of Karnataka MPs convened by Union Chemical and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday here. He is also likely to attend the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for MPs on Thursday at Ashoka Hotel, adds the report.

The Gowda family is known to be a lot more superstitious than any other political party in the state. Prajwal's father HD Revanna chose to take the oath of office on 6 June 2018 at exactly 2.12 pm before other senior leaders as suggested by his astrologer.

Earlier, Revanna used to travel between Bengaluru and Hassan (Holenarasipura-his constituency), a round trip of 350 km every day for six months to ward off evil, as his astrologer had advised him against sleeping in his own house in Bengaluru as long as he is a minister. If he did so, he would lose his ministerial berth was the claim behind this.