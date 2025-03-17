The faceoff between the Congress-led government and the opposition BJP continued on Monday over the alleged involvement of two serving ministers in a gold smuggling case linked to Kannada actress Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of serving DGP K. Ramachandra Rao.

As the BJP accused the ruling Congress of being involved in the gold smuggling case, the Karnataka Congress challenged it to reveal the names of the two ministers.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claimed to have all the information regarding the involvement of two ministers. "Whoever is connected with Ranya Rao and whoever provided her security -- I will disclose everything on the floor of the House," Yatnal stated on Sunday. He also made an objectionable remark on Ranya Rao while addressing the media.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka said that strong rumours are circulating about the involvement of two ministers. "The government should have issued a clarification by now. Considering the way this case is being handled, it is evident that the Congress-led government is involved," he asserted.

"I will speak to MLA Yatnal about the information he has. I don't know the details yet," he added.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil responded to the allegations, challenging, "If MLA Yatnal or BJP leaders have the courage, and let them name the ministers they claim are involved. Enough of firing baseless accusations in the air. Let him reveal the names in the Assembly today. He should also disclose the involvement of former MLAs and Central ministers in the case."

Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge added, "If BJP leaders have information which even investigating agencies like the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) don't have, let them present it."

"They should speak with evidence. BJP leaders previously made accusations regarding the PSI scam, but when asked to provide proof, they backed out. If they have names, let them disclose them -- but they must also provide proof. Simply naming individuals won't serve any purpose," Kharge stated.

Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy remarked, "If they have information, let them make it public. We can't stop them from taking names. The media and social media are abuzz with claims about the involvement of two ministers, and the opposition is fuelling the speculation. If they know the names, let them come forward with them."

Responding to MLA Yatnal's objectionable statements, A.S. Ponnanna, Legal Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said, "This is typical of BJP's culture. Their views on women and their patriarchal mindset are evident in what BJP MLA Yatnal is saying. He already has enough trouble within his party -- it would be wise for him not to stir more controversy."

"His allegation about ministers' involvement is pure imagination. They are fabricating stories and false narratives because they are politically weak and morally bankrupt. The Karnataka BJP is not just in pieces -- it's in shreds. Instead of misleading the public with emotional, baseless claims, they should focus on their internal issues," Ponnanna stated.

Arvind Bellad, senior BJP MLA stated that there was nothing wrong with MLA Yatnal exposing the gold smuggling scam. In case, two ministers are involved, what he is doing is welcome.

(With inputs from IANS)