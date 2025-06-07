In a significant development, the Karnataka government has come under intense scrutiny following a tragic stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident, which occurred during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory celebrations, resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals, sparking widespread public outrage. The government has responded by taking decisive actions, including the dismissal of K. Govindaraju, the Chief Minister's Political Secretary, and the transfer of Hemant Nimbalkar, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence.

The stampede took place during a felicitation program organized for the RCB players at the Vidhana Soudha, the state's legislative building. The event, intended to celebrate the team's success, quickly turned into chaos as the crowd surged, leading to panic and tragedy. The Karnataka government has faced severe criticism for its handling of the event, with many attributing the disaster to K. Govindaraju's role in organizing the program.

Govindaraju, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a Congress Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), reportedly played a key role in pushing for the felicitation program. Sources suggest that he exerted pressure on the Chief Minister to approve the event, despite police concerns about potential security issues. Union Minister for Large and Heavy Industries and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged that Govindaraju was responsible for the tragedy, claiming he had pressured the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to permit the celebrations.

Government's Response and Political Reactions

In response to the public outcry, the Karnataka government has taken significant steps to address the situation. K. Govindaraju has been removed from his position as the Chief Minister's Political Secretary, a move seen as a direct consequence of the criticism he faced for his involvement in the event. Additionally, Hemant Nimbalkar, the ADGP, Intelligence, has been transferred, a decision that has raised eyebrows given his wife's political connections as a Congress leader and former MLA.

The government has also suspended several senior police officials, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Division, the Additional Commissioner of Police, West, and the local Inspector. These actions have been taken in response to perceived failures in crowd management and security during the event. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has defended the government's response, stating that they have "done their best to give justice" and questioning what more could be done.

He emphasized that a judicial inquiry has been announced, and investigations are ongoing, with cases referred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Shivakumar accused the opposition party, BJP, of politicizing the tragedy, stating, "Let them demand my resignation. They are trying to do politics over the dead bodies. We don't want to do politics." The BJP, however, has been vocal in its criticism of the government's handling of the incident. BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai called for the resignation of the Karnataka minister, arguing that the program was organized in haste and that the police were unprepared for the event.

Legal Proceedings and Public Outcry

The Karnataka High Court has also been involved in the aftermath of the tragedy, granting interim protection from arrest to key office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and restraining the police from taking coercive action against them until the next hearing. KSCA officials have challenged the police FIR filed against them, describing it as a "knee-jerk reaction" carried out under political pressure. They argue that they have been unfairly targeted despite offering compensation to the victims' families.

The KSCA's petition highlights the professional stature of its office-bearers, including chartered accountants and senior advocates, and alleges that public statements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah influenced police action. The association insists that the FIR is a politically motivated response to public outrage and media scrutiny directed at the state government. In a related development, the Karnataka High Court heard a separate petition filed by RCB management representative Nikhil Sosale and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise. The matter was adjourned to a later date without any interim orders.

The government has appointed S. Ravi, ADGP and Principal Secretary to the Government, as the new ADGP (Intelligence), replacing Hemant Nimbalkar. Despite the transfer, Nimbalkar will continue to hold the post of Commissioner of the State's Department of Information and Public Relations. The incident has also sparked a broader political debate, with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra accusing the government of prioritizing image-building over public safety.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede has exposed significant lapses in event management and security, leading to a political storm in Karnataka. The government's actions, including the sacking of K. Govindaraju and the transfer of Hemant Nimbalkar, reflect the gravity of the situation and the need for accountability. As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the victims and implementing measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.