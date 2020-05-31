Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa convened a meeting of ministers and officials to begin precautionary measures to face the rainy season in Bengaluru.

"With the onset of monsoon rains on Saturday, I have instructed officials to take necessary precautions. Ministers, legislators, BBMP and police officials attended the meeting," tweeted Yediyurappa.

Dos and don'ts in the monsoon season

Yediyurappa also appealed to the people on the dos and don'ts in the monsoon season. He shared big list phone numbers for people to contact for help or register complaints.

Yediyurappa shared a list of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office phone numbers, forest department numbers, electricity department and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre numbers.

Since more than a week, it has been raining every day in the city, with many trees being uprooted and blocking the roads.

Due to the ferocity of the rain and gales, a few trees crashed on cars and vehicles. The civic city has been clearing the roads of uprooted trees for a week. The Met department has forecast thundershowers till June 5 in Bengaluru.