The Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had a narrow escape on Wednesday night after his car caught fire during the early hours on Thursday.

According to the reports, Kumaraswamy's black Range Rover SUV caught fire near Pihalli village in Srirangapatna, while he was going to a hotel near the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam around 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

The mishap was prevented after the security officers noticed smoke coming out of the car, which helped them in averting from a huge misadventure. Kumaraswamy was quickly moved out of his SUV and was taken to the hotel in another car.

HDK was going to the hotel after campaigning for his son and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is contesting from Mandya district against actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Primary investigations over the incident suggest that the car caught fire as it had heated up due to excessive driving or it had developed an oil leakage.

However, police are investigating over the matter as to how does a customised luxury SUV as Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 1.5 crore get caught with fire?