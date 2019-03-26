No matter what party they belong to, the politicians in Karnataka have a few things in common and the love for luxury is one of them.

From the chief minister to legislators and party workers, all enjoy a life of sheer luxury. While most of the gifts are claimed to be gifts for the favours that these politicians have done for several people, the lawmakers always deny such reports.

Here's a look at some of the extravagant luxuries owned by the politicians in Karnataka.

HD Kumaraswamy

HDK, the 18th chief minister of Karnataka and the leader of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), owns several luxury watches, including a top-end model of Frank Muller (costs nearly Rs 50 lakh). It was allegedly gifted by Audemars Piguet and Rado.

He also owns several high-end cars including his personal favourite - a customised Range Rover Vogue. He uses it for his daily commute. The other cars in the Gowda family include Lamborghini, Porsche and Hummer.

Siddaramaiah

The former chief minister and Congress chief of Karnataka has been in the news over the uber-luxurious gifts that have been showered upon him by his friends and well-wishers.

The gifts include a diamond-studded Hublot Big Bang 301-M (costs above Rs 70 lakh) and premium cars including a Toyota Land Cruiser (costs nearly Rs 1.9 crore on road) which was gifted to him by large and medium-size industry minister KJ George.

In January, a legislator from Hebbal in Bengaluru had gifted Siddaramaiah a Mercedes Benz SUV worth around Rs 1.8 crore. However, Suresh has denied gifting the car to the former CM.

BS Yeddyurappa

Another former chief minister of Karnataka, Yeddyurappa, is also not short when it comes to luxury. He was gifted a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado worth Rs 1 crore in 2016.

Apart from this, he also owns the new version of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

KJ George

One of the richest politicians from Karnataka and Siddaramaiah's most trusted man, KJ George, is a multi-millionaire and the managing director of Kelachandra group.

He also flaunts a luxurious lifestyle with a fleet of premium cars. He has a penthouse at Embassy Golf Links and several commercial complexes at different parts of the city.

Gali Janardhan Reddy

The former BJP minister and mining baron, Janardhan Reddy, is one of the richest politicians who made his fortunes by mining at Bellary. His daughter's wedding was no less than a royal event with a total of Rs 500 crore spend for the grand event.

He owns almost all luxury cars including the Rolls Royce and Bentley. He also owns a private chopper named 'Rukmini' worth over Rs 12 crore. His palatial house in Bellary is a pot of gold, where there is a throne made of solid gold just for him.

At one point in time, he used to travel with a convoy of nearly 20 cars.