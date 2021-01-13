Seven new ministers are inducted in Karnataka's cabinet during an oath-taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, January 13. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a list of ministers to be inducted and the list was sent to the Governor Vajubhai Vala for further approval.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administers the oath of office and secrecy to the new members who will be inducted to the Cabinet at 3.50 pm at the Raj Bhavan's Glass House. BJP general secretary in-charge of state Arun Singh is in Bengaluru also attended the swearing-in.

The new ministers list include:

The Karnataka BJP decided to induct seniors such as eight-time MLA Umesh Katti and six-time MLA S Angara. Several other serving ministers were in a flap for being sidelined as the part was only welcoming newcomers on board. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are vacant.

Party's new Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh, is in Bengaluru to oversee the Cabinet expansion.

Hukkeri legislator Umesh Katti,

Bilgi MLA Murugesh Nirani,

Members of Legislative Council MTB Nagaraju

CP Yogeeshwar

R Shankar alias Pendulum Shankar,

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavalli and

Sullia MLA S Angara.

This is the third expansion of the cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July 2019 after the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in the wake of a revolt by 17 MLAs of the coalition partners.

(To be updated)