As the majorly anticipated Karnataka cabinet expansion is taking place today, January 13 several serving ministers are in a flap over losing their positions in the Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa's cabinet. Discontent seems to grow in sections of BJP as few serving ministers will be asked to step down by BSY.

"Seven new ministers will be inducted into the cabinet and the new list of ministers will be announced at 4 pm on Wednesday," Yediyurappa said.

Among the serving ministers, Karnataka Excise minister H Nagesh is hell-bent over not stepping down from the cabinet. The minister now claims that the Chief Minister promised him a full term in the cabinet has now betrayed him.

The Dalit Sangharsha United Forum took out a torchlight procession in Kolar, demanding that the BJP high command and CM Yediyurappa retain him in the ministry, as he had supported the BJP in forming the government.

The minister's supporters took to streets in Kolar and also warned if Nagesh is not retained they will stage larger demonstrations in Bengaluru.

'First minister to resign from Congress-JDS coalition govt to support BJP': H Nagesh

Previously, Nagesh met Chief Minister Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday and briefed about his role in the formation of the BJP government in the State. Nagesh, who is also Kolar district in-charge minister, reportedly told Yediyurappa

Nagesh also highlighted the development works he has taken up in Kolar district, the work he has taken up under the excise department and the increase in revenue of the department.

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion:

CM Yediyurappa confirmed seven names for the Karnataka cabinet including MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar from a new team and Murugesh Nirani, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Angara and also Yogeshwar. All seven will take oath today.