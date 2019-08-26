The newly sworn-in ministers in the Karnataka's cabinet, headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, were finally allocated portfolios on Monday, August 26. CM Yediyurappa forwarded the list of portfolios to the state Governor Vajubhai Vala. In the first round, 12 ministers have been allocated various departments, including plum portfolios like Public Works Department (PWD), Energy and Revenue. The second round of cabinet expansion will be held on August 28.

Cabinet ministers and their portfolios:

Dr Ashwath Narayan CN - Home Minister of Karnataka and Bengaluru Development Minister.

CC Patil - Mines and Geology

Shashikala Jolle - Women and Child Welfare

JC Madhuswamy - Law and Parliamentary Affairs

B Sriramulu - Health

GovindKarjol - Public Works Department (PWD)

BasavarajBommai - Energy

Laxman Savadi - Cooperation

R Ashoka - Revenue

V Somanna - Housing

Jagadish Shettar - Large Scale Industries

KS Eshwarappa - Social Welfare

With speculations rife that Yediyurappa has been forced to induct three deputy chief ministers in his cabinet, it is reported that Ashwath Narayan, Govind M Karajol and Laxman Savadi are likely to get the post. Nalin Kateel will take charge as the state BJP chief on Tuesday, August 27.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and KC Venugopal will hold a meeting with party leaders and discuss who will become the next chief of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) as well as the Opposition leader.