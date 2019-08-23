Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is combating a hard struggle to maintain peace in his latest stint as the state head, as he needs to have a clear equation on the cabinet ministry and portfolios to keep disgruntlement at bay.

Yediyurappa has to perpetuate a clear strategy to keep his government strong as he has two groups to inculcate in the newly-formed ministry. With the disqualified MLAs on one side and senior party leaders on the other, it will be a hefty task for the CM to maintain the balance.

Karnataka headed by the BJP government is looking at the face of rebellion as the rebel MLAs who paved way for the saffron party wants strong positions in the new ministry. The 17 ministers allocated to the ministry wants topmost posts and the disgruntled legislators want ministerial berths.

As several saffron party leaders have displayed their displeasure for not getting ministerial posts, CM Yediyurappa flew to Delhi today to meet the party high command and to solve the puzzle with the help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and finalise the portfolios. He also met the disqualified MLAs at a private hotel in Delhi, where they have reportedly demanded BSY to meet Amit Shah and resolve the issue.

Senior leader Renuka Acharya has questioned the appointment of Laxman Savadi as a minister, even when he is not a member of the Assembly. Savadi had to resign from his post in 2012, during the previous BJP government after he was caught by media for watching pornography during the state assembly proceedings.

Yediyurappa is expected to meet Amit Shah and party's working President JP Nadda and finalise the portfolios. The disqualified MLAs are also worried about their future as the Supreme Court has not yet decided a date for the hearing over reversing their disqualification.

According to the reports, 7-8 seats will be kept vacant to induct the rebel leaders, who resigned from the Congress-JD(S) coalition. BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said that the party needs to accommodate the rebels who resigned from their parties. He said that some seats will be given to them and the rest will be allocated for the BJP leaders.