As counting of votes for Karnataka bypolls of two crucial assembly constituencies in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumkur has begun, BJP seems to be looking at maintaining their winning streak.

BJP candidates N Muniratna and Rajesh Gowda are leading respectively in RR Nagar and Sira assembly seats. As per the counting results at 9 am, BJP's Munirathna is leading in RR Nagar with 9,950 votes, while Congress candidate Kusuma has garnered 4,890 votes.

JD(S)'s Krishnamurthy has received 2,340 votes so far. In Sira, BJP's Rajesh Gowda has received 1,202 votes so far while Congress' Jayachandra has got 890. JD(S)'s Ammajamma is trailing with 221 votes. It's a three-cornered fight between BJP, Congress and JD-S in the assembly bypolls as well as four Council segments.

The assembly byolls were held on November 3, while Council elections were held on October 28. The RR Nagar assembly seat falls in southwest Bengaluru, while the Sira assembly seat is in Tumkur district.

The early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM while the results will be out by the afternoon.