Former Karnataka-cadre IAS officer of 2009 batch, S Sasikanth Senthil, who resigned from civil services in 2019, will officially join the Congress in Tamil Nadu. Senthil will join the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Monday, November 9, as per sources.

Senthil took to his Twitter handle to announce his move, he said, "I would like to inform all that I have decided to join the Congress party in my effort to continue the fight. I have been an activist trying to be a voice for the less privileged all through my life, wherever I was and would continue the same until my last breath."

This development comes months after Senthil's junior colleague and former IPS officer Annamalai took the political plunge in Tamil Nadu by joining the BJP. He is currently the vice-president of the state unit of BJP.

Why did Senthil resign as an IAS officer?

In his resignation note, he stated it was "unethical" on his part to continue as a civil servant when "fundamental building blocks of diverse democracy are being compromised".

"The coming days would present extremely difficult challenges in the basic fabric of the Nation. As such it would be better to be outside IAS to continue work," Senthil said.

After resigning from civil services, Senthil has criticised the BJP-led Centre on a slew of issues. He tore into the PM Narendra Modi government on the CAA and campaigned against it in several parts of the country.