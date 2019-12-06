Karnataka by-election concluded in 15 Assembly constituencies of the state to decide the fate of BJP's government in the state. The BS Yediyurappa-led party needs 6 out of 15 seats to remain in power. Ahead of the final results, the by-election poll of polls predicts a sweeping victory for BJP in yet another state, and a quite important one for the ruling party in South India.

According to three leading local channels, Power TV, Public TV and BTV, BJP will win more than 6 required seats to continue its ruling in the state. The poll of polls of prominent TV channels predicts 10 seats for BJP, 4 for Congress and 1 for JDS.

According to polling agency C-Power, BJP is expected to win 10-12 out of 15 seats while Congress could have 2-4 seats and JDS could get 1 or 2 seats. Power TV says BJP will secure 8-12 seats while Congress could have 3-6 seats and JDS could get up to 2 and one seat could go to an independent candidate. Public TV also predicts similar poll of polls, favouring BJP's victory in Karnataka by-elections.

As per the voter turnout figures, 66.49 percent voters turned up for the by-election, with the highest turnout in Chikkaballapura with 79.8 percent and the lowest in KR Puram at 37.5 percent. Most exit polls predicted based on voter turnout until 4 p.m. and there's a possible chance of change in predictions as polling percentage spiked in many consistencies towards the end of polling at 6 p.m.

All three parties have demonstrated confidence in victory. Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders are confident the party will win all 15 seats, but Congress is also confident of securing majority seats of at least 7 to form the government. JDS has confidence in 3-4 out of 12 constituencies it is contesting from.

"I will not say they [the exit poll results] are wrong but we have had our feedback from the constituencies and our candidates are confident of winning. We will win four out of 15 seats. We will win in Yashwantpur assembly constituency," JDS leader TS Prasad Gowda told India Today.

Stay tuned for updates on Karnataka by-election polls.