Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds a finance portfolio, presented on Monday, a market-friendly budget with no increase in the state tax on petrol and diesel for the Fiscal Year 2022.

Another major feature of the Budget was the reduction in stamp duty on apartments valued at Rs.35 to Rs.45 lakhs from 5% to 3%, which should cheer the construction industry in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa said the revenue collection target for the excise department for FY22 was Rs 24,580 crore, which is higher than the FY21 revenue collection target of Rs 22,700 crore, owing to recent covid-related hike in taxation.

Karnataka's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) contracted by 2.6 per cent in FY21 and the state is expected to receive Rs 24,273 crore as its share of central taxes.

Main Features of the Budget presented on International Women's Day

This is the BJP government's second full-fledged Budget, presented amid financial constraints faced by the State owing to COVID-19.

The state government will set up one gau-shala in each district for the protection of cows and the prevention of cow slaughter.

, Yedyurappa promised to implement concessional bus passes for women in the budget. The budget also sought to upgrade all anganwadis in cities into creches in a phased manner to help working women.

The budget has laid out plans to provide a loan of up to Rs. 2 crore for women entrepreneurs running hospitals or wellness centres.

For rural women, the budget promised financial help to self help groups.

Congress stages walkout

Ahead of the budget presentation, the opposition Congress Party members including Leader of opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah were seen wearing a black band protesting against the State government and soon they staged a walkout claiming the Government had no "moral right" to present the budget.

