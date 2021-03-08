Breaking through the stereotypical glass ceiling of societal pressures and stigma, women have come a long way. From defense forces, doctors, engineers, lawyers, journalists, astronauts to 'unimaginable' professions such as conducting pujas, driving buses, women are equally doing well in all walks of life.

However, there are places and people who still feel that women are not fit for certain work and they are a responsibility for their parents. In order to change such a mentality, it is very important to show them the reality. Today, as the world celebrates womanhood, IBTimes India will present information about International Women's Day here.

Theme of International Women's Day 2021

Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 is across the globe. The day marks the celebration of the cultural, economic, social, and political achievements of women. However, this day is also used to highlight the everyday problems that are faced by women in society, including domestic and professional environment. On this day, women from every corner of the world come together and take initiative to take action for accelerating gender parity.

Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated with a theme and this year the theme is "Choose to Challenge". The theme highlights the challenges that have been brought on by the recent COVID-19 pandemic. "So let's all #ChooseToChallenge," read an official statement.

Historical significance

The celebration of International Women's Day dates back to February 29, 1909. However the term 'International Women's Day' was coined much later as the first official celebration around the world took place in 1911. Women from a number of European countries came together in several demonstrations, demanding the right to vote and equal pay. They also protested against sex discrimination in workplaces.

The Socialist Party of America had designated March 8, 1909, in the honour of the garment workers' strike in New York. Women textile workers in St. Petersburg also took over the streets for a protest on this very day and this act was the ignition force of the Russian Revolution. Later, the United Nations finally recognised March 8 and started celebrating it from 1967 onwards.

Start International Women's Day with these inspiring quotes:

"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." – Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States

"The path from dreams to success does exist." - Kalpana Chawla

"Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman." - Mary Kom

"Well-behaved women rarely make history." –Eleanor Roosevelt

"We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced." –Malala Yousafzai

"Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness." –Oprah Winfrey

"Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world." –Hillary Clinton

"Girls should never be afraid to be smart." –Emma Watson

"Sometimes it's the princess who kills the dragon and saves the prince." –Samuel Lowe

"A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult." –Melinda Gates

