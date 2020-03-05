Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa presents the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the Assembly on Thursday, March 5. It is his 7th budget and fifth as Chief Minister. Karnataka CM who holds the finance portfolio arrived at Vidhan Soudha, the Karnataka State Legislative Assembly, to present Budget 2020-21.

Key takeaways from Karnataka budget session 2020-21:

Major irrigation projects with the Centre notifying the Mahadayi inter-state water tribunal award on February 27 following the Supreme Court's directive on February 20.

Allotment of ₹500 crore for Kalasa Banduri Project to supply drinking water to the four-drought prone districts in the state's north-west region.

Revision of Anna Bhagya scheme – which provides free 7 kg rice to every member of a below poverty line (BPL) household.

CM Yediyurappa said the horticulture sector will be considered as an industry.

₹ 27,000 crore elevated corridor project in Bengaluru.

₹ 1,000 crore to develop 110 villages under the BBMP limits.

₹ 2600 crore for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana

₹ 900 crore to implement Fasal Bima Yojana

₹ 2 Crore for Mahila Meenugarike Sabalikarana Yojana

Film City of 'global standards' in Bengaluru soon, Rs 500 crore allocated.

Rs 66 crore allocated to raise Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru airport.

To build 25 storey twin towers for govt departments offices.

Rs 8,344 crore allocated towards the development of the city, introduced 'Mukhyamantrigala Nava Nagaroththana'.

Watch

Watch Live : Chief Minister Sri @BSYBJP Present the Karnataka Budget for the year 2020-21. Live from Vidhana Soudha.#KarnatakaBudget2020 https://t.co/KStAWvRJcg — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 5, 2020

'We've never faced a financial crisis before as we are doing now'

During the budget session, CM Yediyurappa said, "We have never faced such a financial crisis in our state before as we are doing now."

"Door-to-door delivery of fertilisers will be made available for farmers. They will be educated about the various fertilisers and how to use them. Rs 200 crore aid for organic farming. New policy for fertilizer and seeds."

"Rs 9,000 crore allocated for farmers' welfare. Rs10,000 annual aid for small farmers. Kisan credit card for farmers and fishermen."

Previous budget session

Last year, the state government led by then CM Kumaraswamy had got Rs 17,000 crore allocation for the water resources and irrigation department.

Though Yediyurappa assumed office again on July 26, 2019, he was compelled to re-present the budget for fiscal 2019-20 after JD-S-Congress coalition government collapsed on July 23 as it's Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in the Assembly.

"As the assembly had to pass the budget by July 30, with Kumaraswamy presenting a vote-on-account in February 2019, Yediyurappa did not have time to make major changes in the budgetary proposals for this fiscal," the Finance Department official said.

The budget could have some of the promises the ruling party made in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

"The thrust of the budget will be on agriculture, irrigation, infrastructure, energy, education, health and development of Bengaluru and other cities to accelerate uniform growth," the official said.