Karnataka BJP stages protest march over 'insult' to Governor

The Karnataka BJP staged a protest march on Monday against the Congress-led state government before attending the first day of the budget session for allegedly insulting Governor Thaawarchand and Raj Bhavan.

The JD(S) MLAs also participated in the demonstration.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, along with all BJP MLAs and MLCs, marched from the Legislators' Home to Vidhana Soudha.

The protesters carried banners with slogans like "Shame on the Congress for not respecting the Governor's authority even after the High Court upheld it!" and "Down with the Congress government for curtailing the Governor's position as Chancellor!" "Condemnation to the Chief Minister for tarnishing the constitutional office of the Governor!" "Down with the Congress, which opposes the President, Governor, Judiciary, ED, and CBI!" "Shame on the Congress government for indulging in low-level politics in the name of the Governor!" With these banners in hand, the BJP MLAs and MLCs participated in the protest march.

Speaking to the media, R. Ashoka stated that due to the guarantee schemes, the state government has reached a stage where it is practically holding a beggar's bowl.

He accused CM Siddaramaiah's government of undermining democracy. He further alleged that while the Congress-led Central government has amended the Constitution the most number of times, the Karnataka state government is now attempting to curtail the Governor's powers.

"The Congress-led government is insulting the Governor. Instead of providing the necessary clarifications on several pending bills as sought by the Governor, Congress leaders are crying foul for no reason," Ashoka said, referring to the issue of return of proposed bills from the Governor. "The same Congress leaders who humiliated the Governor are now making him read out a speech filled with praises for their governance," he criticized.

"They should be ashamed. How could you hand over a speech to the Governor that glorifies your government?" Ashoka questioned.

"On one hand, the Congress claims that the Governor is unfair, yet on the other, they expect him to praise their government in his address to the joint session. In this context, we have taken up the protest march," he stated.

(With inputs from IANS)