Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul gandhi on Saturday extended warm birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who turned 72.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life."

The greeting from the Prime Minister is significant as it comes at a time when M.K. Stalin has been at loggerheads with the Centre over delimitation and the three language issue.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi expressed his admiration for CM Stalin's leadership and commitment to upholding India's diversity and constitutional values.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to my brother and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin. We continue to stand together in our commitment to preserve India's rich diversity, federal structure, and Constitutional values. May you have good health and continued success in serving the people of Tamil Nadu," LoP Gandhi posted.

Significantly, on the eve of his birthday, CM Stalin urged the people of Tamil Nadu to stand against the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. He accused the Centre of penalising southern states that effectively controlled population growth.

In a video message shared on X, Stalin stated, "The Centre claims it is not imposing its will on the state, but its actions suggest otherwise. Delimitation will affect Tamil Nadu's self-respect, social schemes, and people's welfare."

The delimitation process, expected next year, is likely to result in a significant reshaping of parliamentary constituencies. While northern states with higher population growth may gain seats, Tamil Nadu is projected to see only a marginal increase despite its efforts in population control.

The issue has sparked a political row, with Stalin urging Tamil Nadu residents to oppose what he termed an unfair redistribution of parliamentary representation.

As part of his birthday celebrations, CM Stalin distributed chocolates to schoolchildren at the Muthamizharignar Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Memorial.

(With inputs from IANS)