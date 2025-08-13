Karnataka BJP Seeks Clarity on Dharmasthala Murder Probe

The ongoing investigation into the alleged mass graves in Dharmasthala has become a focal point of political and social discourse in Karnataka. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a clear statement from Home Minister G. Parameshwara to dispel rumors and speculations surrounding the case. During a session in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA and state General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar emphasized the need for transparency to protect the reputation of the Dharmasthala religious center.

He expressed concerns that the investigation might be used to defame the institution, stating, "We welcome the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and have no objection to bringing out the truth. However, under the pretext of investigation, attempts are being made to degrade and defame a Hindu religious center."

The BJP's concerns are rooted in the belief that social media reports are unfairly targeting Dharmasthala, which they perceive as an attack on their faith. Kumar highlighted that despite excavating 16 sites based on an unidentified complainant's statements, no significant findings have been reported.

"If social media reports and statements are taken into consideration, it is clear they are targeting Dharmasthala. It is an attack on our faith and devotion. We have information that even after 16 sites have been excavated, as per the statements of the unidentified complainant, nothing has been found," he said.

In response, Home Minister Parameshwara assured the Assembly that the SIT was formed following a complaint and demand from the local community on July 19. He emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and should be completed within the stipulated timeframe. "It is not possible to excavate hundreds of sites. After the investigation reaches a certain stage, the SIT will submit a report, and I will make a statement then," Parameshwara said.

Investigation Developments and Political Dynamics

The investigation took a significant turn on July 11 when an unidentified complainant appeared before a court in Mangaluru district, claiming to have been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala. The complainant alleged that the victims bore signs of sexual assault and requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence. Following these claims, the SIT was formed to probe the allegations.

SIT Chief Mohanty initially reported that no significant material was recovered from the excavated sites. However, subsequent reports indicated the recovery of a torn red blouse and a PAN card belonging to a woman named Lakshmi from the first burial site. Additionally, the whistleblower reportedly submitted a skull, allegedly recovered from one of the burial sites, to the SIT.

On August 7, Home Minister Parameshwara confirmed that the SIT had recovered a male skeleton and bones during the excavation, which have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. This development has added a new dimension to the investigation, raising questions about the nature and extent of the alleged crimes.

The political dynamics surrounding the investigation have been further complicated by statements from other political figures. Former Minister and BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar pointed out that Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had previously stated that the Mangaluru police were competent to conduct the probe and that the SIT was formed due to pressure from Leftist groups. Clarifying his stance, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "We are siding with no one. We do not support either the Left or the right wing. We want the truth to come out."

NHRC Involvement and Technological Advancements

The Speaker of the Assembly, U.T. Khader, announced that a discussion on the case would be allowed on Wednesday, providing a platform for further deliberation on the investigation's progress. Despite the ongoing political discourse, Home Minister Parameshwara reiterated that without an interim report, he could not make a definitive statement on the case.

The investigation has also drawn the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has joined the probe in Dharmasthala. The NHRC team is expected to remain in the area for several days, conducting investigations at various locations in Belthangady taluk of Mangaluru district. The involvement of the NHRC underscores the gravity of the allegations and the need for a thorough and transparent investigation.

As the SIT continues its work, the completion of the excavation at the 13th burial site marks the end of the first phase of the probe. The use of drone-mounted Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology has facilitated the search for evidence, highlighting the advanced methods being employed in the investigation.