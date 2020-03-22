In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai orders partial lockdown in several districts of Karnataka with immediate effect till March 31st. All commercial activities will be shut down in nine districts of Karnataka, the Home Minister confirms on Sunday, March 22.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been declared in Bengaluru from 9 pm to 12 am today.

With this, Karnataka becomes the sixth state to declare partial Covid-19 lockdown amid virus outbreak. Karnataka meanwhile, joined Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Bihar in announcing partial lockdown till March 31st.

Only essential services will be allowed in Bengaluru (Urban and rural), Belagavi, Kalburgi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapur, Kodagu, Mangaluru, and Mysuru.

Interdistrict bus service has been suspended and Bengaluru Metro will also remain closed till March 31st.

Karnataka has 20 patients infected with Covid-19.

Coronavirus cases in India

Covid-19 cases in India rose to 324 today after fresh cases were reported from various parts of India, the Union Health Ministry confirmed.

The total cases include 41 foreign nationals and the seven deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Gujarat until now.