Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 47th birthday with glitz and glamour. Karisma was surrounded by her family and close friends for the celebrations. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Arora were seen in full spirits as she cut the birthday cake. Several photos and videos of the birthday have been doing the rounds now.

"Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe," wrote Kareena as she shared glimpses from the birthday celebration. Karisma also shared some classic glamorous pictures from the bash. She wrote, "Making my years count, instead of counting the years. #aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove." Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan and Samiera were also enjoying themselves at the intimate gathering.

Amrita Arora, who is one of the closest friends of Karisma, shared a striking photo and wrote, "Happy birthday my darling Karisma! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlylove love you."

Earlier, Kareena had wished Karisma with an adorable collage. She had captioned the image and said, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo. #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo."

Kareena and Karisma are one of the most sought-after and stylish sister duos in the industry. The two have been through each others' thick and thin and always stand rock solid behind each other. Kareena has said that Karisma's early days of struggle in the industry taught her a lot. She had said that she learned how to be strong and resilient through her sister, Karisma.