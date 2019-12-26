They were powerful, good-looking, came from affluent families and were among the industry's most loved people. Everything about Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's union seemed perfect. But, there was certainly more to it than what met the eyes.

The first meeting

It is said that it was at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's marriage where Abhishek Bachchan had first met Karisma Kapoor and sparks flew between the two. Even though Karisma was a couple of years older to him, tit did not deter their relationship. The duo dated for five years before officially announcing their engagement on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday.

The reason

The news of their engagement being called off right when the country was waiting to see the grand wedding and coming together of the Bachchan clan with the Kapoor clan sent shockwaves across the nation. While the exact reason behind their split is not known, there have been several theories doing the rounds ever since.

As per a report in Cosmopolitan, Babita was worried about the Bachchan's financial status and crunch looming over their head at that point of time. Moreover, her daughter was not only a known star but also earning pretty well. Babita wanted to guarantee a financially sound future for her daughter and thus, decided to intervene and call off the engagement.

Fast-forward to now

While there have been many exes in Bollywood who engage in ugly mudslinging after a break-up, Karisma and Abhishek maintained a stoic silence over the matter and never disrespected the other partner. We recently saw Karisma Kapoor dancing with Abhishek Bachchan's wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Ambani wedding. On the other hand, Abhishek too shares a warm and friendly equation with Karisma and her family now.

While Abhishek and Aishwarya have a lovely daughter Aaradhya, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur parted ways. The duo has two children together – Samairaa and Kiaan.