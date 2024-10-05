Karisma Kapoor, who is the judge on India's Best Dancer, recently walked off after a performance irked her. A promo of the upcoming episode shows Karisma walking out in anger after a comment made by a contestant. Karisma is seen critiquing the performance and saying, "Ye to mujhe achcha hi nahi laga (I didn't like it at all)."

Karisma walks off

It seems the performing contestant then said something to Karisma, who is then seen walking off. An angry Sajid Khan then slams the contestant and says, "Ye kya bol diya tune (What did you say?)." Karisma Kapoor is the judge on the dance reality show along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Now, whether something really upset the actress or whether it was just a publicity gimmick remains to be seen.

Karisma, in an interview had called judging a very tough job. "The long hours, there's a lot of work as you are not just sitting there. You have to notice every step, calculate. We are actors and, yes, we dance and are used to performances. But we aren't used to judging people. We have to smile, but there are so many things running in our minds," she said.

Karisma on judging reality shows

"You have to make note of what was amazing in the performance, where did the contestants slip, what was fantastic, what was wrong, everything. It's a lot of work," she further added.

Prior to Karisma, Kareena Kapoor was also judging a dance reality show titled – Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions back in 2019. Lolo had said that she took a long time to agree to be a judge as she liked the set up she was in. Kapoor said that she preferred coming in for some special episodes, shooting and going back. However, with time, she started the loving the energy and the ethos of the show.