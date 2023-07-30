It was a golden moment as 90s top actresses Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre came together during a TV show. The two relived their Hum Saath Saath Hain days and even danced to the iconic – Mhade Hivda Mein Naache Mor. Netizens melted over the dance video and just couldn't have enough of it. Let's take a look at their graceful dance.

Hum Saath Saath Hain reunion

Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre worked together in Hum Saath Saath Hain. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film had some of the biggest stars like Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and more. Both Sonali and Karisma took to social media to share a video of them dancing and even tagged Neelam and Tabu.

Netizens can't stop gushing

Tabu too dropped several laugh emojis on the video. Netizens went into nostalgia mode as they saw the ladies bring alive on of their favourite songs of that decade. "From 1999-2023 not much has changed!!" wrote one user. "Looks like it was just yesterday," another user wrote. "Thanks for recreating this so beautifully," a social media user commented.

"You both look the same still," another social media user wrote. "Favourite Sapna and Preeti," came one more comment on the picture. "This is what's called a real Bollywood heroine diva," read one more comment. The ladies were seen on India's Best Dancer. While Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the webseries – Mentalhood, Sonali Bendre has been judging the dance reality show for several years now.